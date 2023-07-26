Udupi Voyeurism incident

Udupi: The district BJP unit of Udupi district has demanded sterner action against the three Muslim students for making indecent videos of a Hindu girl in the hostel of a college. Kuyilady Suresh Nayak, the BJP president of Udupi district, has demanded a thorough investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into an alleged voyeurism incident involving three girl students at a paramedical college in Udupi.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday, Nayak expressed concern that the local police in Udupi may have initially attempted to suppress the case under pressure from the state government. He even raised suspicions about the possibility of an international conspiracy behind the incident, emphasizing the need for a detailed examination by the SIT.

Nayak revealed that a mega protest is being organized in Udupi on Friday, with the participation of various organizations, to press for a comprehensive probe into the matter. He expressed disappointment over the silence of Congress leaders on this issue, contrasting it with their outspoken stance on the Hijab row. According to Nayak, reliable information suggests that five individuals, including two boys, were involved in the incident. He stressed the importance of exposing the truth through a meticulous investigation, including any potential international links to the case. The two apprentice girls were making the footage viral within their own groups.

The BJP leader called upon all college students to join the protest to be held at the Martyrs' Memorial in Ajjarakad, Udupi, on Friday. He urged the students to remain vigilant against such conspiracies and demanded justice and protection for the victim girls, who are understandably anxious following the unfortunate incident. The Vishwa Hindu Parishat women's wing has already communicated with the students. Nayak expressed suspicions that this might not be an isolated case at the college, as similar incidents could have been occurring for the past seven to eight months. He also questioned how the accused girl students could afford the expensive phones they allegedly used to engage in voyeuristic acts.

Nayak criticized the local police for allegedly attempting to silence the victims instead of taking action against the accused trio. He called on the authorities to investigate whether the videos involved have been circulated. The BJP leader expressed concern about the negative impact the entire episode has had on Udupi's reputation as an educational hub. Should the state government fail to treat the case with the seriousness it deserves, Nayak asserted that they would urge the central government to establish an SIT and conduct an independent probe into the matter.