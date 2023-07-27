Udupi washroom video incident

Live
Nobody is above the law - district in charge minister
Udupi: Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar, who is also the in-charge minister of Udupi district, said, “The police have registered an FIR in connection with the case. I have instructed the district Superintendent of Police to initiate action as per the provisions of the law. Strict action will be taken against the accused students.There was no need to politicise the voyeurism incident from a paramedical college in Udupi and that students’ interest was paramount No one is above the law”.
The Minister meanwhile said that as far as she knew, no video in connection with the case has gone viral on social media. The police said that two cases have been filed in connection with the incident on a suo moto basis. A case for attempting to incite communal hatred has also been lodged.
such incidents are sham of society and she directed the police to take action against the accused as per the law. Religion or caste in such cases are irrelevant, she said adding that an FIR was registered against the accused.
While Manipur was burning, the Opposition BJP was attempting to give political colour to the Udupi incident, she said.
An FIR has been lodged at the Malpe police station against Alimatul Shaifa, Shabanaz and Aliya. The college administration has also been named in the FIR. The police have filed cases under the IPC sections 509 (use of words, gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of woman), 204 (destroying electronic evidence), 175 (omission to produce the document to public servant), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 66 (E) of the IT Act.