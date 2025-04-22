Udupi’s visionary school blends tradition with technology

Udupi:At a time when schools across India are embracing futuristic pedagogy and in-ternational curricula, a quiet revolution is unfolding in Udupi. Here, a distinc-tive school is forging a novel educational pathway—one that unites the spir-itual depth of Vedic knowledge with the analytical strength of modern science. This innovative approach not only revives time-honoured traditions but also reimagines holistic education for contemporary learners.

Guided by His Holiness Sugunendra Thirtha Swamiji, Paryaya seer of Puthige Mutt, the institution is anchored in the philosophy of Vaidika-Loukika—a harmonious integration of spiritual and worldly learning. Mornings begin with the rhythmic chanting of Vedic hymns, while the day progresses into lessons in Maths, computers, and science. The school’s curriculum is designed to al-low students to move seamlessly between two intellectual realms.

The medium of instruction includes Kannada, Sanskrit, and English, with re-gional adaptations such as Tamil and Bengali used in other states, fostering multilingual competence. The school operates under the Government of In-dia’s National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), ensuring national accredi-tation and academic flexibility. Alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) further supports a multidisciplinary, value-based framework.

This model was born in response to a pressing issue—the growing scarcity of trained purohits, archakas, and Vedic scholars in India’s temple towns. As more young people migrate to sectors like IT and finance, the reservoir of those serving in traditional roles is diminishing.

“In our pursuit of modernity, we risk losing touch with the knowledge systems that sustained our civilisation for millennia,” says a senior teacher at the institu-tion. “This school aims to restore that balance, offering a dignified and sus-tainable path for those who want to serve society in religious roles while also being able to pursue higher education or other careers.”

HH Sugunendra Thirtha Paryaya Swamiji, who oversees the 13th-century Krishna temple founded by Madhwacharya—one of the three leading Achar-yas alongside Shankaracharya

What began in Udupi has now inspired similar schools in Bengaluru, Chen-nai, Kolkata, and Hiriyadka—the original seat (Moola Matha) of the Puthige tradition. The first such Gurukula was launched over four decades ago in Hiriyadka by Swamiji Sugunendra Thirtha. Today, these institutions are cen-tres of excellence in Vaidika-Loukika education, attracting students from across India.

The initiative is part of Swamiji’s broader vision for cultural renewal, blending the Sanatana Bharatiya lifestyle with the needs and aspirations of today’s youth.

The educational philosophy goes far beyond the recitation of scriptures or per-forming rituals. Students are immersed in values such as ethical conduct, envi-ronmental awareness, compassion toward animals, and respect for elders—all intrinsic to Sanatana Dharma.

They also engage with principles of sustainable living, harmony with nature, and introspective discipline. “It’s not just about learning to be a purohit,” says school administrator Pramod Sagar. “We teach how to live a meaningful life.”

A former IT professional, Pramod left a lucrative career to join the school’s de-velopment. “The very concept of the Swamiji spells new change,” he told Hans India.

Graduating from this school does not limit students to religious vocations. With NIOS certification, students are well-positioned to pursue further educa-tion or careers in science, commerce, or the humanities. For those wishing to remain in temple service, the school equips them with both philosophical depth and practical expertise.

By fostering both rootedness and readiness, the model offers an education that is attuned to the complexities of 21st-century India.

As debates on educational reform gain momentum nationwide, the Vaidika-Loukika model stands as a compelling blueprint. It does not ask students to choose between past and future; rather, it empowers them to carry both for-ward with confidence.

In the words of Swamiji, “If we do not invest in the guardians of our spiritual knowledge today, we risk becoming a nation cut off from its own soul. Our children must know where they come from, even as they march toward where they wish to go.”

His disciple and junior, HH Sushreendra Thirtha—an engineer turned monk—is actively working with the senior Swamiji to broaden the school’s academic and spiritual horizons.

“Though we have a small number of students in our Udupi school, more par-ents are eager to know about the concept. Totally, we have not more than 250 students in all our schools spread out in Indian cities, but even that has a posi-tive angle as the teacher-student ratio is on a healthy note and gives the ad-vantage to the teacher to give more attention to each student,” says Shobha Sagar, head teacher at the Udupi campus.

Currently, the institution serves primarily the Brahmin community, but its doors may soon open to a wider Hindu demographic. With the Swamiji al-ready promoting Madhwa philosophy in Europe, Australia, and the USA, the model could potentially spread to global Hindu communities as well.

“We’re seeing interest even from abroad,” says Prasannacharya, executive sec-retary to HH Sugunendra Thirtha Swamiji.