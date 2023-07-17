Live
- Assam Opposition leaders move Supreme Court challenging EC's delimitation proposal in state
- Tripura destroys seized drugs valued at Rs 9.5 crore
- High-level panel reviews preparations for G20 Summit in September
- Chirag Paswan meets Shah and Nadda, joins NDA
- Heavy rainfall ahead! Monsoon showers to soak various Indian regions in next 5 days
- Global T20 Canada: Vancouver Knights aim to recapture glory with formidable squad
- CBIC clarifies on ITC claims on services provided by head office to branches in other states
- 'United We Stand' is Opposition's slogan as leaders begin 2-day brainstorming session
- Gujarat: 3 people sentenced to life imprisonment for sharing information with ISI
- Rani on new directors: 'They have contributed to shaping my career'
'United We Stand' is Opposition's slogan as leaders begin 2-day brainstorming session
With a call for unity, top leaders of 26 opposition parties began crucial deliberations on Monday to chalk out their joint programme aimed at defeating the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Bengaluru: With a call for unity, top leaders of 26 opposition parties began crucial deliberations on Monday to chalk out their joint programme aimed at defeating the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, who were seated next to each other, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, chief ministers M K Stalin, Nitish Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren and RJD chief Lalu Prasad were among those who attended the dinner meeting where discussions were held to finalise the agenda for the formal talks starting Tuesday morning.
Sources said NCP chief Sharad Pawar was the only leader among the invitees not present at the meeting at Taj West End Hotel and he would arrive on Tuesday along with his daughter Supriya Sule. "It was a good meeting," Mamata Banerjee later said. The leaders sat in front of a huge banner with "United We Stand" slogan, which was also put on posters that dotted the streets of Bengaluru with pictures of opposition leaders.
Among others at the meeting hosted by Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah were Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Akhilesh Yadav (SP), Farooq Abdullah (NC) and Mehbooba Mufti (PDP), besides Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M), D Raja (CPI) and Jayant Chaudhary (RLD). A warm welcome was earlier accorded here to all the leaders on their arrival here for the two-day brain-storming session. The Congress asserted that Opposition unity would be "a game changer" for the Indian political scenario.