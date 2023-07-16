UT Khadar honoured Conferred with ‘Great Son of India’ award at Delhi

Bengaluru: Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khadar Fareed has been conferred with the ‘great son of India’ award on Sunday. He received it jointly from the hands of the Governor of Chattisgarh Bishwabhusan Harichandan, V Gopal Gowda, and former Chief Justice of Odisha and Judge Supreme Court at a glittering function at the India International Centre at the national capital.



The award has been conferred on UT Khadar for his unstinted support of peace, nationalism, and humanism. The organisation that promotes these three tenets of the society ‘Indian Conference of Intellectuals,’ New Delhi. This elite congregation of intellectuals, senior parliamentarians, and legal luminaries.

Speaking to Hans India from Delhi, Khadar said, “I feel truly honoured due to the gesture shown towards me by the ‘Indian Conference of Intellectuals’. The award brings with it great responsibility for me as a legislator. I dedicate it to the people of Karnataka and all those who supported me in my career spanning over three decades”.

With this award, UT Khadar joined an elite list of achievers in the public domain including a few from Karnataka who have been previously bestowed with this award. Some notable awardees are Anil Kumble (Cricketer) Jyoti Prakash Mirji (former Home secretary of Karnataka), Shankar Bidari (former DGP of Karnataka) Prof. UR Rao (Former Chairman of ISRO) Padmashree awardees Sudha Murthy Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Dr. CN Manjunath director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology Bengaluru. Ajay Kumar Singh (former DGP of Karnataka) Dr Narayana Gowda (former vice chancellor of GKVK)