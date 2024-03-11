Uttara Kannada dist launches Wi-Fi service to woo tourists

Karwar: Uttara Kannada district is stepping into the future of connectivity with the launch of Wi-Fi-7 service, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at promoting tourism in the region. In a national first, Wi-Fi-7 service has been introduced on a Kumada flight, offering unparalleled high-speed internet access to the public, even in remote areas like Yana nestled within dense forests. The innovative Wi-Fi-7 service is the result of collaboration between Bharat AirFi, BSNL, and GNA, leveraging cutting-edge Japanese technology to provide seamless connectivity to tourists and locals alike. Spearheaded by MP Anantha Kumar Hegde, this initiative marks a significant milestone in enhancing digital infrastructure in the region.

Tourists visiting attractions such as Shri Ganga, Chandika, Lord Bhairaveshwara Darshan, and the breathtaking Yana Cave can now instantly share their experiences on social media platforms, capturing the beauty of nature in real-time. Utilizing the Wi-Fi service is made convenient through QR code-based package purchases, offering options of 35 minutes, 65 minutes, or a full day of Wi-Fi access at affordable rates starting at just Rs. 100.

Previously, accessing the internet in densely forested areas was a challenge, limiting communication and connectivity for travelers. With the introduction of Wi-Fi-7, tourists can now enjoy reliable internet access up to a kilometer from the field, enhancing their overall experience and enabling them to stay connected even amidst nature’s bounty.

While currently offering Wi-Fi-6 connectivity, plans are underway to upgrade to Wi-Fi-7 within the next 2-3 months, further enhancing the internet experience for visitors. This pioneering initiative underscores Uttara Kannada’s commitment to leveraging technology to boost tourism and provide modern amenities to visitors, ensuring a memorable and connected experience for all.