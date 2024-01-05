Vendetta politics going on to harass me, claims Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday claimed that some politicians and bureaucrats were resorting to vendetta politics to harass him, while saying he was ready to face any situation.

"Some politicians and bureaucrats are resorting to vendetta politics. I have full faith in God and the court of law... the wheels of time are moving," the senior Congress leader told reporters.

Replying to reporters' queries about the CBI approaching the High Court questioning the state government's decision to withdraw permission to investigate, he said: "The CBI is entitled to approach the High Court. They will present their case and we will present our case. It is the court which will eventually decide. I have complete faith in our judicial system.

"There is not even a single case registered against me. The case was handed over to the CBI only to harass me. The current government has taken a decision to withdraw that permission and has handed over the case to Lokayukta."

Shivakumar further said: "The CBI has issued a notice to my family members, my institutions and my business associates. They have even issued notice to people who had done business with me 30 years ago. I don't know what their intentions are.

"There are many such cases against many BJP leaders but no action has been initiated against them. There is a limit to how much they can harass. I know I have not made any mistakes," he added.

The Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister further said that recently, a large amount of cash was found in the residence of a BJP legislator "but the court cleared the MLA stating that the cash belonged to his son".

"All sins will get washed away if anyone joins the BJP. I know who is behind all this," he said.

Asked if CBI's fresh move had anything to do with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he said: "I am not sure of what their end objective is. I have seen everything in life. I am ready to face any situation. Everyone knows what happened after sending me to jail. I believe the court will give me justice."