Want to be part of Kannada Bigg Boss: BJP MLC Vishwanath

Karnataka BJP MLC, A.H. Vishwanath on Tuesday expressed his desire to be part of the ongoing Kannada version of the Bigg Boss reality show, which is in its eighth season now. Maverick BJP leader, Vishwanth is known for his witty and acerbic remarks. He started his political journey in the Congress from early 70s till recently after his feud with Karnataka Kuruba strongman, Siddaramaiah, who is now leader of the opposition.

Bigg Boss show in Kannada is hosted by Sandalwood superstar Kiccha Sudeep. He was recently seen in the role of a villain opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg 3.

"My friends in the Kannada movie industry are asking me to be part of the current Bigg Boss show. I am also thinking of appearing on the show," he told reporters.

He added that he had been receiving feelers from the show makers for the last two or three seasons, but he could not take up the assignment due to the longer duration of stay in Bigg Boss house. "It is a good show, I can be part of but only if I am allowed to stay there for three or four days as a guest not as an inmate," he said.

Vishwanath is one among the 17 legislators of the Congress and Janata Dal (S) who defected from their parent parties to join the BJP in 2019. After their resignations, the Congress-JD(S) coalition government headed by H.D. Kuamraswamy collapsed. After quitting the Congress, Vishwanath joined JD(S) as its state unit president and won the Assembly election in 2018 but lost in 2019 by-election after joining the BJP.