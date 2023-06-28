Water in glass does not spill even on Vande Bharat Express at 180 km/h: Prahlad Joshi

Dharwad: Someone abroad witnessed a very fast train and tweeted about the possibility of such a train in India. Even the water in the glass remained undisturbed, as mentioned in that tweet. “They inquired if it is possible to see such a train in India. Now, it is indeed possible. Even when our Vande Bharat Express train reaches a speed of 180 km/h, the water in the glass does not overflow. Union Minister Prahlad Joshi said taking pride in the commencement of this train.

Speaking at a programme organised at Dharwad railway station on Tuesday during the inauguration of the Dharwad-Bangalore Vande Bharat Express train he said so far, 23 Vande Bharat trains have been launched in the country. He stated that the goal is to operate a total of 400 trains across the country.

Today is a historic day from Dharwad’s perspective. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav was present during the inauguration of Dharwad station. I requested that an Indian train should come to our hometown. After the track between Dharwad and Bangalore was doubled, it was announced that Vande Bharat train would be introduced. Now, all the work has been completed. They have confirmed that the train has been launched.

We are not the ones who make assurances solely for political reasons. We are the ones who deliver results. It was initially thought that the train would not start from Dharwad but from Hubli. However, the Vande Bharat Express is now operating from Dharwad itself. Its management is now solely based in Bengaluru. Given this context, the train departs from Bangalore in the morning. Arrangements were made in Hubli, but it was known that there would be an opportunity to depart in the morning. People have requested for a change. This is the time for the first six to seven months. There will be an opportunity to make changes later. I promise to address them then. There is also a demand for Vande Bharat from Belgaum. He assured that Vande Bharat services will be started from Belgaum.

Vande Bharat is an indigenous train. Previously, there were electricity problems in the country. However, today we have reached a stage where we export electricity. We were the ones who developed the vaccine for the coronavirus in the country. Can’t we build a train? The target is to operate 400 Vande Bharat trains in the country. Vande Bharat represents the concept of self-reliance introduced by Modi Joshi added