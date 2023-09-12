We will contest local elections in the state on our own strength: AAP

Davanagere: BJP is trying to suppress the rights of the states where it is not in power, using many institutions like ED, RAW, under the central government to create fear, AAP state president Dr. Mukhyamantri Chandru accused.

He spoke in press meet held at Davangere, The state government has implemented freebies without proper thinking. 80 thousand crore rupees have been borrowed for this. The development work in the state is stopped. They have advertised that they have done what they said in 100 days, but the Kannada and Culture Department has not received a single rupee, He accused.

Since this year is almost an election year, Taluk Panchayat, Zilla Panchayat, BBMP elections have to be held. I am travelling to strengthen the party by contacting the people directly. Our party belongs to the common people. So we bring 10-15 village people to gather and discuss their problems and everything. We will introduce our Delhi government projects, He said.

We will contest in district panchayat, Taluk panchayat and BBMP elections independently. In the reference of reservation we will elect a party candidate also. Party building work started, visited Tumkur, Chitradurga and Shivamogga. Now we are in Davanagere, He said.







