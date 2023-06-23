We will implement Annabhagya Yojana even if it is late: DCM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Minister and DCM Shivakumar on Friday stated, Bommai was the Chief Minister of the state for 2 years and had some great plans for the development of Bangalore. But because they had a coalition government, they were not allowed to implement those plans. So I am going to meet him and get his advice and opinion.

I have previously met many former Chief Ministers including Jagadish Shettar, Deve Gowda, SM Krishna, BS Yeddyurappa. Kumaraswamy was not there. I will meet him if possible. I will listen to everyone's experience and their ideas. Why politics in this?, DCM Shivakumar said.

He said, We will implement Annabhagya Yojana even if it is late. The poor and the beneficiaries are not fighting for the implementation of this scheme. Instead, some people whose stomach is full are saying that they will fight. The poor are happy that this government is helping us. Our elder sisters are visiting temples and doing pilgrimage through our Shakti Yojana.

They are suffering because they cannot see their happiness, they will fight even if they give less than one grain of rice. Yediyurappa is capable of staging a protest. Even now let them come to the assembly and fight, says DCM. Muniyappa will talk to Union Minister Piyush Goyal regarding implementation of Anna Bhagya Yojana. The Chief Minister met the Union Minister Amit Shah and discussed the matter, and on this occasion he promised to talk to the Union Minister.

When asked about the fight against electricity price hike, he said, 'Where have we hiked the price of electricity? They have increased the price of electricity when their government was in power. They have increased the price of electricity even before the election results. The Electricity Tariff Revision Committee has its own power in price fixing. Do you know how many people will go home if they say how many new bills have been created and paid by BJP? Thousands of crores have been given. Bommai and Yeddyurappa know these issues. I know how much it would cost for electricity in the state.

In his speech, the Governor said that during my tenure, the state has generated excess electricity and given it to other states. How electricity worth Rs 3500 crores was sold without electricity generation in the state?

Let Kumaranna speak, I will seek his advice. The electricity company has implemented this since January, due to which the electricity bill has increased. The Chief Minister and Ministers, we will sit and discuss and decide and give a solution. We will implement the Gruha Jyothi Yojana as promised.

On the question that the Gruhalakshmi Yojana has not started, he said, 'I myself have stopped the implementation of the Gruhalakshmi Yojana for the time being after talking to the Chief Minister. You are looking at all the problems regarding Gruha Jyothi Yojana application. In the Gruhalakshmi Yojana, it is being simplified so that the home maker can apply for it herself. All online and offline system will be provided. A meeting will be held today with the women and child welfare minister and officials. Some are charging Rs 200-300 for online application for these schemes. We have received a complaint about this. I am warning that any agencies or anyone who takes bribe to fill this application will have their license revoked and legal action will be taken. There is no need to bribe anyone to register for these schemes. If someone asks for bribe, call the toll free number and complain. We will take action against them. A bribe-free state is our goal,' he said.

When asked about the displeasure raised against the Speaker over the speech of a religious guru for the training of new MLAs, he said, 'The Speaker has his own authority. We can't talk about it. If you have any advice, give it to them. I will talk to him privately about the rest of the issue.