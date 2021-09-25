We will not tolerate conversions, says MP Pratap Simha

Mysuru: A day after State government passed a Bill, putting a break on demolition of religious structures built on government land, Bharatiya Janata Party Mysuru-Kodagu Member of Parliament Pratap Simha visited the Ganapathy temple at Agrahara Circle here and offered special puja on Friday. He said, "Lord Ganesha has fulfilled our request

for temples. We have a good Chief Minister in Basavaraj Bommai. He has passed a Bill within 10 days of our request. Uchha Ganapathy temple will be reconstructed at a different place. Bommai and BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel will be coming for its foundation-laying ceremony. We are hoping the State government to fund the temple construction."

Reacting to alleged conversions in the State, Simha said, "MLA Goolihatti Shekar has expressed concern over this. I have raised this issue time and again. Why are people against a Bill on conversion? There is no need to worry if there is no such conspiracy," the MP said. "Hinduism believes in secularism. But other religions resort to conversions to swell their numbers. Conversions are taking place in Hunsur taluk. Concerned people should intervene to stop this."

He said the government would take stringent action against those who indulge in converting people through deceitful means. "There are reports that people of a particular religion go to some areas and offer freebies to brainwash people. MLA Goolihatti Shekar's mother is caught in a conversion wrangle. It is not right to resort to conversion."