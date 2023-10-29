We will receive the census report: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah promises

Bengaluru: No one is born a genius. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah opined that everyone becomes a genius if given a chance.



Kalidasa Health and Education Trust and Ahilya Foundation organized the "Motivational Ceremony" on Sunday. Speaking at the event, CM Siddaramaiah said, Talent is not limited to caste or religion. If given the opportunity, if given the advantages of education, everyone's talents will come out. Therefore, education is very important to live as self-respecting and good citizens. Educate everyone. He appealed to help those who are deprived of education to get education. "We have to work hard for the society that has helped us. Without hard work and goals, no one can achieve anything," he said.

Before the arrival of the British, education was prohibited for the Shudra communities. Girls of advanced castes were not given education before. Ambedkar gave the right to education to the Shudra community and girls. He said that this history should be understood properly.

It is unscientific that a medical college should be made by the community. Running a medical college is expensive so it cannot help poor and rural students by giving free seats. Therefore, if the society starts paramedical colleges, hostels and ITIs, it will help the poor and rural children, he said.

When I was studying B.Sc., I had to bring gravy from the hotel and cook rice in the room and have food. He said that since there are thousands of students in such a condition, I introduced the Vidyasiri program.

Our government was the first to conduct a caste census in the entire country. I had done a caste census with the objective of knowing the financial, social and economic status of each caste. Subsequent governments did not accept the census report. Jayaprakash Hegde, chairman of the Commission for Backward Classes, will present the report on the caste census. We will accept.

The program of honoring medical students from backward classes and distributing scholarships was held in the divine presence of Siddaramamananda Swamiji of Kanaka Gurupeeth. Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, Chief Minister's Political Secretary Govindaraju, former corporator BN Nitish Purushottam and many dignitaries were present.

Number of doctors is more than the number of posts

In the past, there were more doctor posts in rural areas and less number of doctors. Now the situation has changed and the number of doctors is double than the vacancies. Therefore, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that the government has decided to amend the rules to fill up the vacant posts of rural doctors.