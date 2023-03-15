Whitefield - KR Puram metro services on March 25

Five Metro trains operated on a trial basis between Whitefield and K R Puram stations from 5 am to 11 night. The three-day "scheduled training," according to BMRCL's managing director Anjum Parwez, ended on Tuesday.





"In most cases, this is carried out before the real operations begin. There will be five services each hour because we will run the trains at a frequency of every 12 minutes. This will continue to be the case until all work on the stretch up to Baiyappanahalli station is finished. The frequency will undoubtedly reduce when that happens," he added.





"We have always stated that the launch will happen anytime after March 15 and that holds good," Parwez said in response to the delay in the beginning of Metro services on this section. The launch might happen on any day before the month is over. Parwez promised that the K R Puram Metro station's unfinished construction will be finished before the debut. " Along the stretch, all pending tasks will be finished," added Parwez.





In the meantime, sources claim that BMRCL is eager to launch the operations prior to the model code of conduct coming into effect. "It should arrive by March 27. The launch is being prepared for, they declared. According to a Metro operations official, "BMRCL is preparing for launch on March 25."