Will CM Bommai give good news to Chamarajanagar in budget?

Chamarajanagara: This backward district which shares border with Tamil Nadu has lot of hopes in the upcoming state budget. During inauguration of Chamarajanagara Institute of Medical Science (CIMS) hospital the chief minister Basavaraja Bommai has told all the districts of the state is same for him.

This budget has evoked hopes high among people of district as it is last budget of state BJP government. Many projects announced by erstwhile JDS Congress government and former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa is still in paper.

The former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy announced modernisation of Sathemaralli market and factory , training for youths, reviving Chamarajanagara silk factory, developing Gaganachukki and Bharachukki was done partially.

The BS Yeddyurappa announced setting up elephant camp in Budhipadaga in Chamarajanagara taluk, developing eco tourism in Gopinatham, developing turmeric market in collaboration with private participation during last year budget still on cards.

The district minister V Somanna replaced erstwhile minister S Suresh Kumar , the hopes are high , as government may announce new projects to district. The district have potential for tourism activities. The people are urging government to announce special package in budget for overall development of the district.

People says that special package would ensure employment opportunities. The district have very good quality black stones deposition , the government may consider to establish granite park.

Government could announce Cauvery drinking water project second stage, announcing drinking water projects to Hanur and Kollegala taluks which facing shortage in rural areas, setting up of silk park to boost sericulture in district. The government could take steps to attract industrialists to establish industries in Badanaguppe -Kellamballi industrial extension.

Construction of truck terminal, setting up of cold storage to stock agricultural produce of farmers, starting law college which sanctioned by government already, construction of taluk bhavan in newly formed Hanur taluk, construction of new court building, upgradation of taluk hospitals and construction of fulfledged hospital in Male Mahadeeshwara hills are major expectations of people of district.