Will Rahul support his father or respect SC’s verdict on Muslim women maintenance: K’taka BJP

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP on Thursday asked whether the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi would support his father, Late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's, stand or would respect the Supreme Court (SC) verdict in the Muslim women maintenance case.

“We wholeheartedly welcome the SC verdict. But what about the LoP Rahul Gandhi? Will he support his father’s stand or will he respect the SC verdict?” BJP State Mahila Morcha President C. Manjula said.

She said that in 1985 when Congress had the majority, they disregarded the justice and dignity given to Muslim women by the SC.

“Today, Congress is not in power. The BJP government which abolished Triple Talaq, will again stand in favour of these women. Women now feel more safe under PM Modi,” she said.

She said that in 1985, the SC had under the CRPC 125 ruled that Muslim women divorced by their husbands are entitled to maintenance. However, the Congress government, led by Late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, opposed it in Parliament, supported Muslim personal law, and rejected the SC's decision.

“By doing so, they disregarded the principles of the Constitution. Congress stood against the pro-women stance of the apex court,” she said.