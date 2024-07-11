Live
- PV Satyanarayana and Srinivas Setty Honored at HYBIZ TV Media Awards 2024
- Rapid population growth hampers ability to provide resources: Ashok Chaudhary
- Crafting experiences: The artistic and culinary journey of Luv Dhingra
- Will not allow govt to kill tourism sector: Goa LoP
- Kerala set to emerge as AI nerve centre of India: CM Vijayan
- Will review Lok Sabha setback in Karnataka, rectify mistakes, says Shivakumar
- 12.5 crore jobs created in last 10 years: Union Minister
- Indian companies keen to explore investment opportunities in Austria: Industry
- Two lakh jobs in next five years in hospitality sector: Goa CM
- Gajapati ADM collapses on stage, dies
Just In
Will Rahul support his father or respect SC’s verdict on Muslim women maintenance: K’taka BJP
Karnataka BJP on Thursday asked whether the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi would support his father, Late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's, stand or would respect the Supreme Court (SC) verdict in the Muslim women maintenance case.
Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP on Thursday asked whether the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi would support his father, Late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's, stand or would respect the Supreme Court (SC) verdict in the Muslim women maintenance case.
“We wholeheartedly welcome the SC verdict. But what about the LoP Rahul Gandhi? Will he support his father’s stand or will he respect the SC verdict?” BJP State Mahila Morcha President C. Manjula said.
She said that in 1985 when Congress had the majority, they disregarded the justice and dignity given to Muslim women by the SC.
“Today, Congress is not in power. The BJP government which abolished Triple Talaq, will again stand in favour of these women. Women now feel more safe under PM Modi,” she said.
She said that in 1985, the SC had under the CRPC 125 ruled that Muslim women divorced by their husbands are entitled to maintenance. However, the Congress government, led by Late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, opposed it in Parliament, supported Muslim personal law, and rejected the SC's decision.
“By doing so, they disregarded the principles of the Constitution. Congress stood against the pro-women stance of the apex court,” she said.