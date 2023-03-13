With 50% waiver in fines, big relief for BMTC drivers

The 50% reduction in fines for traffic violations is a benefit not only for the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), which faces the highest penalty for traffic violations; "Big Relief" will be given to the working drivers there. Generally, the fine imposed for any violation of traffic rules by BMTC buses is collected by the corporation from the drivers themselves and paid to the traffic police. Due to the provision of discount facility, the outstanding fine has been paid for three to four years and in addition to this, it has been decided to refund 50% of the full amount of fine already collected from the drivers to the respective drivers.





This decision of the organisation will benefit thousands of drivers. Half of the fine already deducted from the salary for the preparation of Transport Rule violation will be re-deposited by BMTC to the accounts of the respective drivers in the coming days. Sources in the organization told that thousands of drivers will be benefited and the amount to be reimbursed is lakhs of rupees. There are more than 6,000 BMTC buses in the city, and since 2018, there have been 24,000 traffic violation cases on them, of which 50 percent i.e. 12,000 cases are related to signal jumping. The rest reported various types of violations including parking outside the station, parking in the wrong space, speeding.

The total amount is approximately Rs 1.30 crore. Out of this, Rs 35 lakh has been paid during the first phase of concession, and preparations have been made to pay the remaining amount during the extension, an corporation official said. 'It is true that more than 20,000 cases of traffic violation have been registered. However, in many places the image captured by digital cameras is not correct. Our drivers are also held accountable for mistakes they have not made. Reconsideration of such cases is required. Organization officials are active in this regard' BMTC Managing Director G Satyavathi clarified that after the process of paying the fine during the concession period is over, the drivers will also get the benefit.





In some cases, usually related to violation of traffic rules, the corporation itself has paid the fine. In many other cases the driver's wages are deducted. They will be scrutinized and refunds will be made in a phased manner in such cases," he said.It is said that BMTC has prepared to pay the fine amount of pending violation cases in two-three days. Sources in the Corporation said that the amount to be paid after checking the violation cases will exceed Rs 50 lakhs and it is intended to be paid in two-three days.