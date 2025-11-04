Live
Woman arrested for killing pet dog in apartment lift
Bengaluru: A woman has been arrested for allegedly killing a pet dog by banging it against the floor of an apartment lift here, police said on Monday. The incident, which took place on November 1, was captured on CCTV installed inside the lift, they said.
In the footage, the woman—identified as Pushpalatha—is seen entering the lift with the pet dog. As the doors closed, she allegedly banged the animal against the floor, killing it on the spot, po-lice said. According to the complaint filed by a 23-year-old woman, she had hired Pushpalatha to take care of her four-year-old dog, Goofy, on a monthly salary of Rs 23,000 from September 11.
“On November 1, my dog died. When I asked Pushpalatha how the dog had died, she said she did not know. Later, upon checking the CCTV footage, it was found that near the lift, she had lifted the dog and thrown it onto the ground, causing its death,” the complainant alleged.
A case has been registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Section 325 (mis-chief by killing or maiming an animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Bagalur police station. Pushpalatha was arrested on Sunday in connection with the incident, a senior police officer said.