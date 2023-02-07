Woman From Kerala Got Arrested For Allegedly Assualtimg CISF Officer And Issuing Threat To Blow Up Bengaluru Airport
Bengaluru International Airport Limited police have detained a woman from Kerala on Friday, who created a scene after missing her flight to Kolkata. The woman made a false threat to bomb the airport and attacked a security guard.
Kozhikode native Manasi Satheebainu, 31, approached Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer Sandeep Singh, who was on duty at Gate No. 6, and pleaded with him to allow her to board an Indigo flight to Kolkata (6E 6445) immediately. While threatening, she said that if she wasn't permitted to get on the plane then she would bomb the airport. She allegedly grabbed Singh by the collar and assaulted him while the nearby CISF personnel tried to calm her down. According to the police's copy of the FIR, the incident took place on February 3 between 8:15 and 8:30 a.m.