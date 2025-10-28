  • Menu
‘World Culture Exhibition’ showcases humanity’s shared heritage

Muddenahalli: Celebrating the centenary of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, the One World One Family Mission (OWOF), founded by humanitarian Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, inaugurated the World Culture Exhibition at Sathya Sai Grama, Muddenahalli, here on Monday. The event is part of the ongoing 100-Day World Cultural Festival dedicated to promoting global unity through art, history, and spirituality.

Union Minister of State for MSME, Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje inaugurated the exhibition, which is curated by Anika Mann and supported by the Ministry of Culture and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA). The exhibition will remain open to the public until November 23 inviting visitors of all ages to experience the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the world is one family.

