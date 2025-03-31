Yatnal creates a stir, sends a new message to Delhi on Ugadi festival

Vijayapura: “I was expelled from the party because I speak the truth and speak directly. Yeddyurappa is behind this. However, I will not form a new party. I will respectfully return to BJP with power,” said expelled BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal. However, on Ugadi festival, he changed his tune and hinted at forming a new party. Through this, Yatnal’s next move has created a stir in state politics.

Speaking to reporters in Vijayapura on Sunday, Yatnal said that there are serious allegations against Yeddyurappa, it is the family that committed the scam. If the family that committed the scam continues. The people of the state will have to take a decision. He has sent an indirect warning message to the high command that we will start public awareness from today itself.

People are saying that BJP will not protect Hindus. They are saying that a pro-Hindu party is needed. Hindus are tolerant, Congress is a Muslim party. If BJP does not become a Hindu party, it will make a historic decision. If the BSY family is given leadership, BJP will lose miserably/ BSY family has cheated North Karnataka. They have cheated by saying that they will give Rs 25 thousand crores to Almatti Dam. They have withdrawn Rs 125 crores that came to Vijayapura city and cheated. Yatnal advised the high command to stop fearing that if BSY is left, Lingayats will abandon them.

People’s opinion should be collected and a Hindu party should be brought into existence. Many people have started crying that BJP is not protecting Hindus. Yediyurappa family has made the party weak by doing politics of compromise. Therefore, a Hindu party should be brought into existence for the protection of Hindus and for the country. We are not opponents of BJP-Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If you say that we have no other choice but Yediyurappa, we will have to find our own way. They have been demanding the formation of a Hindu party from Bidar to Chamarajanagar. Therefore, we will gather public opinion on the new party, he said.

BSY-Vijayendra have been trampling on Hindutva activists for their own selfish interests. I am now a victim of that. The BSY family is trying to continue the dynasty in the party. If this continues, we will have to find an alternative path. The high command must curb the dynasty corruption in the party. Otherwise, we will have to stand as an alternative to the party in the coming days. He warned that he will give this message from the new year on the occasion of Ugadi festival.