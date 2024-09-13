Yedeyur temple first to use mechanical elephant for ceremonies

Tumakuru:The Sri Siddalingeshwara Swamy Temple in Yedeyur, Tumakuru District, has become the first Muzrai temple in the nation to welcome a life-size mechanical elephant for ceremonial use. The mechanical elephant, named Niranjana, was inaugurated by Karnataka’s Minister of Muzrai and Transport, Ramalinga Reddy, alongside Kunigal MLA Dr. H D Ranganath and actor SamyuktaHornad, in a ceremony aimed at promoting cruelty-free practices and animal welfare.

The innovative gift of Niranjana, contributed by SamyuktaHornad, NGOs CUPA (Compassion Unlimited Plus Action) and PETA India, represents a significant step in preserving the cultural heritage of temple rituals while safeguarding real elephants. Instead of using live elephants, the temple will now rely on the mechanical counterpart, offering a safe and humane alternative to traditional practices. The temple’s decision ensures that elephants can remain in their natural habitats, free from the harsh conditions they often face in captivity.

During the event, Minister Ramalinga Reddy emphasised the role of technology in preserving cultural traditions, stating, “It brings me immense joy to see that through innovation, we can continue our age-old practices while allowing elephants to live freely in their natural environments.” Similarly, Dr.Ranganath expressed pride in Yedeyur being the first town to adopt this solution, ensuring the safety of both devotees and animals.

SamyuktaHornad, a key figure in the initiative, highlighted the importance of protecting elephants from the pain and suffering often inflicted during their training and captivity. She praised Karnataka, home to India’s largest tech hub, as the ideal state to pioneer such compassionate solutions. “This won’t take away the old cultural traditions all we take away is bull hooks, pain and misery of elephants,” she said. Sowmya Reddy, Karnataka Mahila Congress president, also expressed her support for the cause, emphasising the vital role elephants play in maintaining ecological balance and the long-term benefits of using mechanical elephants. “Elephants should be in the jungle for their own well-being and the health of the Earth, as they play a crucial role as seed dispersers, impacting carbon dioxide release by promoting healthy forests through their ability to distribute large seeds across wide areas,” she said.

The Sri Siddalingeshwara Swamy Temple, renowned for its spiritual significance and architectural beauty, has long attracted thousands of devotees. Now, with the introduction of Niranjana, it sets a new precedent for temples across the country, encouraging the use of alternatives in ceremonial practices.

This initiative is part of a broader movement supported by PETA India, which has donated several mechanical elephants to temples across the country. Elephants used in festivals often face brutal training and endure severe living conditions, leading to tragic accidents and fatalities. The use of mechanical elephants aims to eliminate such dangers, ensuring the safety of humans and animals alike.

The temple’s Executive Officer, H S Mahesh, echoed these sentiments, expressing his pride in welcoming the mechanical elephant and urging other temples to follow suit. SuparnaGanguly, Trustee of CUPA, reiterated the need for more temples to adopt such compassionate practices, promoting both animal welfare and public safety.

As the mechanical elephant Niranjana takes its place in the Sri Siddalingeshwara Swamy Temple, it symbolises a shift toward a future where cultural practices and compassion coexist, ensuring a more humane world for all.