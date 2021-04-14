Yediyurappa: No question of yielding to RTC employees' demand

Bidar: In a stern message to the striking employees of road transport corporations, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said the State government was not ready to accept any of their conditions and warned of stringent action against them.

Speaking to reporters in Bidar, the Chief Minister said, "Don't ask me about the transport employees' strike. We will not accept any of their conditions under any circumstances."

Noting that his government has already fulfilled eight of their demands, Yediyurappa said the adamant posture of the employees was causing trouble to the people of the State.

"The employees have to give up their obdurate stand. We will not give salaries to those who remained absent from their job. We will take more stringent action," the CM said. The strike by the RTC workers on wage related issues entered the 7th day on Tuesday even as the transport corporations struggled hard to operate buses, which a few miscreants damaged. According to a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation official, 2,299 buses including 262 Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses were operated in the State on Tuesday. PTI