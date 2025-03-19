Youth Festival SolveCon to be hosted in Bangalore on March 22

Bengaluru: Following its success across multiple cities, Reap Benefit is hosting the 6th edition of SolveCon on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at Bangalore Creative Circus. This one-day youth festival brings together young problem-solvers, entrepreneurs, and changemakers to collaborate, learn, and take action on local challenges.

As a launchpad into the Solve Ninja Movement, India’s largest community of 1.6 lakh youth changemakers, SolveCon equips young people with skills, mentorship, and real-world problem-solving experiences through interactive learning, networking, and fun activities.

“SolveCon is about action—people coming together, exchanging ideas, and solving real problems. Bangalore, as India’s startup capital and innovation hub, is the perfect place for SolveCon’s return,” said Kuldeep Dantewadia, Founder - Reap Benefit.

Attendees can also expect engaging discussions, interactive activities, and real-world problem-solving challenges, fostering a new generation of youth leaders.