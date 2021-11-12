14 killed in rain battered Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Amid dark clouds and squally winds, the flooding, triggered by intense showers and release of surplus from dams transformed several areas here and in the suburbs into a virtual, large water body as streets swirled with deluge and trash, while 14 persons were killed in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu.

The depression that moved towards the metropolis on Thursday is all set to cross the coast here soon while the authorities used heavy duty motors, robotic excavators and deployed its full manpower to pump out water, de-clog drains, remove trash and uprooted trees.

Chief Minister M K Stalin held discussions with Ministers chaired a meeting of top state officials to review the rain situation.