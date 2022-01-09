200 Workers Have Tested Positive For Covid At Vellore CMC Hospital

As per a Corporation official, almost 200 medical staff members at Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital in Vellore have tested positive for COVID-19.



Vellore Corporation City Health Officer Dr T Manivannan said that the matter was confirmed by a hospital official. He said that the health personnels have been positive for over a week, and the hospital administration is implementing the appropriate precautions to prevent the transmission of the disease.

He was unsure about the exact number of affected health care professionals. The quantity of affected employees must be determined. Considering the staff's strength, the number is insignificant. If a staff or patient test for the virus reveals symptoms, they are tested, quarantined, and was moved to a hospital or home where they are isolated, depending on the severity of the cases. A COVID ward has been established as the numbers are more however the severity is mild.

The hospital employs around 10,000 people, including 2,000 doctors. Patients from all around the country, as well as neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, frequently visit the facility for treatment.

Treatment booking online, outpatient (OP) visits, and other non-emergency treatments and operations have all been temporarily suspended while in the hospital, mainly emergency therapies are available. In the hospital, solely emergency therapies are available. The Vellore City Municipal Corporation (VCMC) declared Babu Rao Street near the CMC a 'containment zone' on Friday after six people, all of whom were patients or relatives, tested positive for the virus.