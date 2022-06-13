40 IAS Officers Transferred In Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday transferred health secretary J Radhakrishnan to the secretary of cooperation, food and consumer protection department. The new health secretary is P Senthil Kumar, an official on special duty in the health and family welfare department. More than 40 officials from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) have been transferred and placed.



K Phanindra Reddy, the commissioner of commercial taxes, has been selected as the new home secretary, after replacing S K Prabakar, who has been transferred during the major reshuffle. M A Siddique has been named as the new managing director of Chennai Metro Rail Limited, following Pradeep Yadav, who has been placed as secretary of the highways and minor ports department, reported The Times Of India.

Similarly, a large number of officers were shifted which include S Sivarasu and S Gopala Sundara Raj, collectors of Trichy and Tenkasi, have been appointed as joint commissioners of commercial taxes. J Vijaya Rani, who was previously the Chennai collector, has been relocated to Salem as the director of sericulture.