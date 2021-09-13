Chennai College Project Brings An End To Tribals Fight For Safe Drinking Water

A tribal village of 30 households in Chengalpattu district actually obtained adequate drinking water supply after three generations of suffering. The development took place when a group of Madras Christian College students constructed up a water tank for them on Saturday.



Six months ago, second-year master's students at MCC's Social Work Department were given the responsibility of finding hamlets without basic facilities as part of a fieldwork project. This hamlet was discovered by a group of seven students back at six months while they were researching about the region not having basic necessities.

One of the student named Samuel stated that this village, located in Tirukazhukundram village's Aminjikarai, required necessary essentials such as dwellings, toilets, electricity, and water. The youngsters estimated that the water tank cost them roughly $6,500, including labour and pipe hookups. They handed in a report to the faculty and set up the tank with the assistance of the lecturers.

Several problems were faced by the villagers as they used to get water from a neighbouring lake, but it had just dried up. They had a public tap, but it only provided water for half an hour per day. There are instances when they walked up to 15 kilometres to fetch water on days when there was a water shortage. They often used rely on the lake, which was also unsanitary due to the mere existence of mosquitoes.

Another student, Amrish stated that they have addressed to Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, the Minister of Tribal Affairs, in the hopes of finding a solution.

He further added that they also went to the local panchayat and brought up the problem. He stated that they, however, were confident in taking action. They donated tarpaulin as part of their project effort last year at Covid-19.