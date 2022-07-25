Class 12 Student From Tamil Nadu Found Dead In Hostel

According to reports, a class 12 student from Sacred Heart School in the Tiruvallur region of Tamil Nadu was discovered dead at her hostel today.Police stated that an investigation is ongoing and that no suicide note has yet been found.

Cephas Kalyan, Tiruvallur's Superintendent of Police, stated that the student was found hanging and they can not say anything more. He declared that the state police's CB-CID division had taken up the investigation of the matter. According to officials, despite concerns from her parents and relatives, the school has increased security.

Sarala, the student, was a native of Tiruttani, a Tamil Nadu town. In order to avoid any potential law and order issues, security has also been deployed in her community.

Two weeks have passed since the last time a class 12 student in Tamil Nadu was discovered dead at school. After a class 12 student from a school in the Kallakurichi district was discovered dead in her hostel on July 13, there were violent protests that left numerous people hurt, including senior police officers. Additionally, the rioters had burned at least 15 buses.

Police discovered a message in which she accused two professors of "humiliating her for her academic performance," leading to the arrest of five persons, including her school's principal and two teachers.

On Friday, the Madras High Court mandated that a group of medical professionals examine the girl's two autopsy results and provide a report within a month. The top court further ruled that going forward, the state's investigative agency, CB-CID, must look into deaths that occur in educational institutions.

Meanwhile, the girl's parents had already argued before the high court that the cause of death sounded strange, and the court had subsequently ordered a second autopsy.