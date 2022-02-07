Couple In Tamil Nadu Celebrated Their Wedding Reception On Metaverse

Dinesh SP, a 25-year-old IIT-Madras project associate, and his techie bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy commemorated their wedding reception on metaverse, accomplishing it with blockchain technology and NFTs, at their hamlet of 50 households in Krishnagiri district's Anchetti taluk.

Dinesh said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he had to limit the number of guests and relatives attending his wedding and reception to 100. So he planned to have his wedding at Sivalingapuram in front of a small group of people and have my reception virtually on the metaverse.

For the past year, he has been also been working and researching blockchain technology. Dinesh decided to offer his wife an'avatar' of her father as his father-in-law Ramasamy passed away last year such he could bless the pair in the metaverse. Three 'avatars' of Dinesh, Janaganandhini, and Ramasamy, as well as some avatars of guests, were developed. In January, a TardiVerse team of 15 worked on metaverse reception for a month.

Meanwhile, Janaganandhini was extremely overjoyed that her father, who had died, had come to life for her virtual greeting. The techie at a Chennai firm said that child marriage is common in their neighborhood, but her father urged her to finish college.

For the wedding reception, the pair chose a Hogwarts theme from Harry Potter. A musical concert was also broadcast live from Chennai via the metaverse. Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss, the leader of the PMK youth wing, expressed his gratitude at the closing of the ceremony. Food was provided to the homes of roughly 200 people who traveled from Chennai to attend the metaverse event.

Furthermore, Dinesh is the district secretary of Pasumai Thayagam, the PMK's environmental branch. The event was sponsored by CoinSwitch Kuber, a cryptocurrency exchange, and TardiVerse, a technological firm.