CPI(M) demands reservation for Tamil medium-educated doctors in govt jobs
The CPI(M) Tamil Nadu state secretary K. Balakrishnan has urged the state government to provide reservation to those doctors who have done their education in Tamil medium in schools.
In a statement on Saturday, the senior leader said, “We welcome that the Madras High Court has ordered to consider within a month the request that preference should be given to those educated in Tamil in the appointment for the posts of doctors in the state. We insist that the Tamil Nadu government should accept and implement this demand.”
He said that there is 20 per cent reservation in government jobs for those who have learned Tamil medium.
The CPI(M) leader said that a request was made in the Madras High Court that the provision should be followed in the appointment of doctors also.
The petitioner said that those who have studied Tamil till graduation have to study Medicine in English as medical education was not available in Tamil.
The petition also mentioned that there is reservation for the posts of Food Safety Officer, Pharmacist and Junior Analyst whose courses are conducted only in English.
The reservation is for those educated in Tamil medium during school period, the CPI(M) leader in the statement said.
He said that the judges who have heard the case directed the Tamil Nadu government to consider this request for reservation in appointment of Medical doctors in state government service.