Duo Arrested In Tirupathur For Running Sex Determination Racket.l
On Wednesday, a couple was arrested in Tirupathur for running an unlawful sex determination centre. Sugumar (53) and his accomplice Vediyappan, an AIADMK cadre, were busted in a sting operation by officials from the Directorate of Medical Services.
The action was prompted and came into light after receiving a tip of information. The incident occurred in Kathirapatti village, which is located 8 kilometres from Tirupathur and has no appropriate roadways for large vehicles to enter.
According to sources, Sugumar acquired training from a doctor and began performing the scan on pregnant women. He used sex determination scan centres to run illegal at several locations in Tirupathur's forest areas, adopting a portable scanning machine.