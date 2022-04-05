Highways Department Official Molested 12 Years-Old Girl And Threatened Family In Tamil Nadu

Parents of a 12-year-old SC girl from Vedaranyam claim that their next-door neighbour and a Highways Department officer allegedly molested their daughter and threatened them with horrific consequences.



On Monday, the girl's parents, who work as daily wage agricultural labourers, filed a complaint with the Nagapattinam Collector. They said that the accused, P Sivajiraja (50), was not detained and that he was harassing and threatening them.

Their daughters, ages 12 and 9, were claimed to be studying in a village near Vedaranyam. Sivajiraja reportedly dragged their eldest daughter outside a temple as she was on her way to school on February 9, molested her, and recorded it on his phone. After scaring the girl into silence, Sivajiraja fled from the area.

Sivajiraja allegedly barged into the girl's home on February 12, angrily abused the mother, and threatened to morph and publish the victim's photos on social media. On February 13, the girl notified her mother about the event, and she filed a police report.

According to the girl's mother, they don't send their daughters to school on a regular basis because they must pass via Sivajiraja's home. He and his relatives have been constantly threatening us, urging us to drop the lawsuit. He claims to know people in high places and wants to get rid of us.

As per a station official, the accused has gone missing and is no longer reporting to duty in Nagapattinam. Before leaving our watch, he was professing innocence. They wer e following up on the Collector's recommendation for a thorough inquiry.