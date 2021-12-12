  • Menu
India's first woman psychiatrist no more

Sarada Menon, Indias first woman psychiatrist
Sarada Menon, India's first woman psychiatrist

Highlights

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday condoled the death of Sarada Menon, India's first woman psychiatrist. Menon, 98, was also the Founder of the Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF India).

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday condoled the death of Sarada Menon, India's first woman psychiatrist. Menon, 98, was also the Founder of the Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF India). She passed away on Sunday evening.

Stalin said the death of Menon, a Padma Bhushan awardee, is a loss for the medical fraternity.

He said the Tamil Nadu government too has bestowed the Avvaiyar Award on Menon for her services.

Menon graduated from the Madras Medical College and completed her psychiatry training at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru.

