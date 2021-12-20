Tamil Nadu Government Has Announced The Launch Of A New Program That Will Cover Medical Costs For Accident Sufferers Within 48 Hours

M. K. Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, introduced the 'Innuyir Kaapoom-Nammai Kaakkum 48' emergency care scheme on Saturday, under which the government will meet the expenditures of treatments for accident sufferers for the first 48 hours, reported The Logical Indian. On Saturday, he announced the plan in Melmaruvathur, Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu district. The initiative attempts to decrease casualties and fatalities caused by traffic accidents by the government covering the costs of treatment in the early stages.



Addressing the event, he stated that the government is focused on improving road safety and reducing traffic accidents and fatalities.

Road accident victims will be covered by the scheme, which includes 81 certified lifesaving operations worth up to Rs 1 lakh per person. It is currently in use at 609 hospitals, 201 government hospitals, and 408 private hospitals.

As per the initiative, if a road accident takes place within the borders of Tamil Nadu, regardless of whether the victims are encased under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) or not, or perhaps if they are from outside the state or country, the government will pay the expenses for the first 48 hours.

There are three criteria that are drafted if the person is unstable or requires continued medical care after 48 hours. If they are covered by the CMCHIS and whether or not the treatment is covered by the plan. They'd be stabilised and moved to a government hospital if they didn't. If the victim does not want to be treated at a government hospital and instead wants private insurance coverage or paying for care, the patient can be stabilised and treated at the same or another hospital.

At the commencement of the scheme, Stalin highlighted the need of treating accident victims in a timely manner, stating that many lives could be saved if they were treated promptly, and that the government, through this initiative, seeks to reduce accident mortality to the greatest extent possible. He also mentioned how the financial situation puts private hospital doctors in a bind, and that this system will include private institutes as well. For the first 48 hours, the plan also covers the essential operations and critical care.

He stated that one of the leading causes of road accidents is overspeeding, and that all two-wheeler users should wear helmets for their own protection. He also asked motorists to buckle up and obey all traffic laws. He went on to warn parents to be cautious while purchasing vehicles for their children's safety.