Chennai: Chennai is likely to witness heavy rains from Wednesday night as a low pressure over the Bay of Bengal is moving closer to the coast. The IMD has forecast the possibility of light thunderstorms with moderate rain in the range of 5mm to 15mm per hour.

The IMD has also issued red alert for Chennai and other four neighbouring districts- Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Cuddalore and Villupuram for Thursday as the low-pressure area is gradually moving towards the coast from south east.

It has forecast 'very heavy rain' warning for some North Tamil Nadu districts and South Andhra Pradesh districts. Meanwhile, the water discharge from the Chennai's Chembarambakkam and Puzhal reservoir has been increased to 2,000 cusecs following the heavy rainfall forecast in Chennai and neighbouring districts for Thursday.