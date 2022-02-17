Spectator Died On The Spot At Manjuvirattu In Tamil Nadu

A spectator, Sundaram, 65 years old, was killed by a bull, and nearly 125 people have been injured during the manjuvirattu that took place in Araliparai in Sivaganga district on Wednesday. The man was who lost his life during it was from Keelaiyur.



The man was positioned near the point of collecting. By penetrating his chest and abdomen with its horns, a bull impaled him to death. He passed away on the spot.

A total of 125 individuals were injured. Five ambulances were stationed at the event, according to a representative from 108 GVK-EMRI Ambulance Services. A total of 24 cases were handled by the ambulance crew, with 12 of them receiving first assistance.

At least 81 individuals were injured, according to a Piranmalai health official, and 16 people had to be sent to the hospital. It should be recalled that four persons died in the same incident last year.

Every year for around two weeks, the Masi Magam festival at the Baladandhayudhapani temple in Araliparai near Singampunari in Sivaganga district is held. On the tenth day, Manjuvirattu is held in conjunction with the festival.

Meanwhile, the 'Masi Magam' celebration was observed with religious zeal on Wednesday, with temple deities being paraded through the city. Devotees have been lining the streets since the morning to watch the procession of the deities to the beaches for the ceremonial cleansing. The police set up crowd control and traffic management in Vaithikuppam, which is adjacent to the beach. Prayers were offered by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who was accompanied by Public Works Minister K. Lakshminarayanan.

Devotees also prayed at the Ganga Varaha Nadeeswarar temple at Thirukanchi, which is located on the Sankarabarani river's banks. On the full moon day in the Tamil month of Masi, the 'Masi Magam' is held (February-March). In honour of the event, all schools in Puducherry and Karaikal have been closed.