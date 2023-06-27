Tamil Nadu sets up authority to monitor bird sanctuaries in state

Chennai: Tamil Nadu has set up a State Bird Authority to monitor its 17 bird sanctuaries, including the 14 Ramsar sites, it was announced on Monday. The authority will have representatives drawn from the departments of Forests, Revenue and Disaster Management, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Public Works, and the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation.

Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests, Supriya Sahu will chair the authority, which has planned to undertake an Integrated Management Plan for all bird sanctuaries and also map locations where native and migratory birds visit.

This is to create new protected areas for birds and to improve visitor facilities and ecotourism development opportunities. Tamil Nadu is part of the Central Asian Flyway and hence there should be a body to put together the efforts in different bird sanctuaries. The integrated plan, according to the officials, is to include monitoring the number of birds as well as addressing local shortcomings.

The State Bird Authority, according to officials in Environment, Climate Change and Forest department will also create awareness among people regarding bird conservation.