TTD to build shelters along way of pilgrims on foot from Tamil Nadu

Chennai: TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy said TTD is contemplating to build rest shelters for every 20-30 kms to facilitate ardent devotees coming from

various places in Tamil Nadu on foot to Tirumala for darshan of Lord Venkateswara. His announcement came during his participation as chief guest at the oath-taking ceremony of Sekhar Reddy as Chairman of Local Advisory Committee (LAC) of TTD at the TTD information centre located at T Nagar in Chennai on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the TTD Chairman lauded Sekhar Reddy as an ardent devotee of Sri Venkateswara and his contributions to the Hindu dharma propagation.

Reddy said within a year before the commencement of the holy Peritasi pilgrimage of Tamil devotees who come on foot to Tirumala, rest shelters shall be built along the route for their convenience.

Thousands of Tamil devotees made it a practice to come all the way on foot to Tirumala for darshan and the numbers will be more during the holy Purattasi month which they considered the most auspicious month for pilgrimage to Tirumala to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara.

He said the TTD has also decided to conduct the Kumbhabhishekam of the Sri Padmavati temple which is under construction at Chennai within one year.

It may be noted here that the temple is being constructed on the 34 cents valuable site donated by yesteryear Telugu superstar Kanchana to Lord Venkateswara.(TTD).

Tamil Nadu government has also agreed to give land in OMR, ECR regions towards the construction of Srivari temple at Chennai on the lines of Tirumala temple, he said adding that "the TTD engineers will scrutinise the lands at both locations and decide on a suitable plot for Srivari temple.

After the land allotment Bhumi puja will be performed and temple construction activity will commence, he said. The TTD Chairman also said TTD was planning to build a Kalyana Mandapam

in a two-acre land at Royapettah for the benefit of lower middle-class families.

Speaking on the occasion, Sekhar Reddy said with Srivari blessings he had taken up the construction of Go Mandir at Alipiri where Go Thulabharam, the first of its kind in the country is also set up.

Rajya Sabha MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, TTD board member Shankar and others were also present, according to a release issued by TTD here on Monday.