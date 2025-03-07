10-day themed exhibition begins at Shilparamam

Hyderabad: A 10-day thematic exhibition organised by Andhra Pradesh Productivity Council and under the Comprehensive Handicrafts Cluster Development Scheme in Telangana with the support of Development of Handicrafts, Ministry of Textiles was inaugurated on Thursday.

According to officials, 50 artisans from the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir will participate in this exhibition. Products like Bobbin Lace of Station Ghanpur, Lac Bangles, Cheriyal Scroll Painting, Crocheted goods, Jute craft, paintings, hand printed textiles, incense sticks, applique work, terracotta, block printing, stone carving, pottery, Mithila painting, etc. are on display.