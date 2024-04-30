100 candidates withdraw from poll fray in TS

Hyderabad: A total of 100 candidates withdrew from Lok Sabha poll fray in 17 constituencies, from the 625 candidates with valid nominations. According to the Election Commission, by 3 pm when the details were compiled, maximum withdrawals were witnessed from Malkajgiri.

While 37 valid nominations were received, 15 have withdrawn. Interestingly, the neighbouring constituency of Secunderabad which received 46 valid nominations saw only one candidate withdrawing.

Amongst the nominations, Medak saw a total of 53 nominations topping the list, with only 9 withdrawals. While Adilabad (ST) has only one withdrawal, it stood amongst the bottom in terms of low number of valid nominations with 13.