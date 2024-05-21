MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st May 2024

Iran loses a great leader in Raisi’s death

The sudden death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash in a mountainous area close to Azerbaijan border amid foggy weather conditions has plunged Iran in great sorrow. A protégé of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Raisi was widely thought as a possible successor to him. As President of the Islamic Republic, Raisi used his powers to enforce strict religious rules, by dispatching ‘morality police’ on the streets whenever necessary. The charge that he ordered the execution of thousands of political dissidents without trials at the end of the Iran-Iraq war constantly haunted him. He lent support to Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthi rebels. He re-established diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia, a regional rival in 2023.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Cinema going a ritual in the past

This refers to the editorial ‘Jane Kahan Gaye Woh Din.’ It brought to mind the nostalgic past during which going to watch a good cinema was a ritual of sorts; only good and story-oriented movies were selected. Gone are those days when going to movies used to be a luxury for students after the end of the class term or during the summer vacation with friends. With multiplexes and cinepolis in the town, the movie going ritual has suddenly taken a back foot. This is practically due to the fact that the Dolby sound system in theatres is too deafening to be enjoyably pleasant.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

***

Your editorial, ‘Jane kahaa Gaye voh Din’ (The Hans India, May 20) vividly depicted sweet memories of yesteryear cinema entertainment. Lyrics in films touch the hearts of cine fans. Legendary Bollywood singers like Mohd Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Mukesh and Tollywood ace singer Ghantasala Venkateshwar Rao left the scene, but their songs are still ruling the cine world unabatedly. Veteran artists like Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, Raj Kapoor of Hindi movies and MGR, NTR and ANR, Mahanati Savitri remain the household names of cine lovers. These late stars were instrumental in inculcating social and political awareness amongst the masses through their various roles on silver screen.

Govardhan R Jilla, Mumbai

Man’s insatiable thirst for fossil fuels

Despite the sops provided to the energy sector to find alternative sources of energy, coal is likely to be the main energy source for a longer period than earlier thought. The hot summer has pushed up demand for energy and the increasing temperature will create higher demand. This insane thirst of humanity for more energy than ever before in order to make their lives more comfortable is likely to leave the earth less hospitable for future generations. It must be remembered that other forms of energy may look cleaner but they come with their own risks and problems. Lithium batteries used in solar panels creates waste which is dangerous. Nuclear energy plants could damage their locations in case of accidents. The only hope that remains is energy from green hydrogen.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

***

The concern for climate began with the adoption of United Nations Convention for Climate Change (UNFCC) in 1992 with a mandate to address climate change and its impacts. But during the 30 year period (1992-2022) fossil fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions worldwide, both, increased by 1.65 times. Though renewable energy electricity generation increased by 3.64 times, it is grossly inadequate to phase out fossil fuels. Even if phase-out of fossil fuels is seriously carried out right away, it will take at least 40 to 50 years considering its present consumption.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

Surprises likely in store for TG LS results

The Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat will be a very close contest between Owaisi and Madhavi Latha. Owaisi has won from Hyderabad the last 4 times with a huge majority but this time is facing a stiff opposition from the firebrand BJP candidate. Madhavi Latha is equally popular in the Old City and has taken up extensive door-to-door campaigning to connect with the people there and has impressed the voters with BJP’s manifesto and the development work that she would take up, once voted to power. Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat certainly looks very prestigious now. The BJP has made all efforts to win over the voters with road shows and public gatherings by Amit Shah and Modi.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad