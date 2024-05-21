T’wood celebs deny attending Bengaluru rave party

Hyderabad: Following the raid on a Bengaluru rave party by the Karnataka police, reportedly attended by techies and Telugu actors, has sent shockwaves through the Telugu film industry. Telugu actors denied reports by sharing videos on social media.

Several Tollywood actors allegedly attended the party, including Hema and Srikanth. After reports claimed they attended the party organised at GM Farmhouse in the Singena Agrahara area, near the Electronics City, the actors issued denials.

Actor Hema denied reports that claimed she was part of the party. She said she was at her farmhouse and happily spending time. She posted a video. “I am very much in Hyderabad at a farmhouse; I have not gone anywhere,” she clarified. “The reports that have surfaced on me are fake news; please don't believe in those reports.”

Srikanth responded to claims that he attended the party. He clarified saying there is no truth in the viral media reports which claim he was at the party. Srikanth said he is not the kind who goes to pubs or attends rave parties.

“I don’t attend rave parties or visit pubs. Please don’t believe the fake news. I have no connection with the Bengaluru rave party. I have not left Hyderabad and am still at home. A section of electronic media has reported that I attended the party.

My family members had a good laugh when they watched the news on some TV channels. Please don’t believe such rumours,” Srikanth said.

The Anti-Narcotics division of the Karnataka police raided the party and recovered 15.56 grams of MDMA drug, 6.2 grams of cocaine and 6 grams of hydro ganja.

According to the police, more than 100 participants--including techies, Telugu film actors, models, and young men/women--from Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh were at the party, titled ‘Sunset to Sunrise Victory’.