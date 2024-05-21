Lobbying for varsity VC posts intensifies

Hyderabad: With the present vice-chancellors’ term ending on May 21 for the nine government universities across Telangana, lobbying for the post has intensified. Till now more than 1,300 applications were received and are being scrutinised by the ‘Search Committee’. Meanwhile, present VCs also wish to continue and seek extension for the post.

The list of universities include – Osmania, Kakatiya, Palamuru, Satavahana, Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, Potti Sriramulu Telugu University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H), and Jawaharlal Nehru Fine Arts University. With increased chances of changing the existing VCs, for each of these positions numerous applications were received by the State government.

Given the fact that most of these VCs were appointed under the previous BRS government, while some of them are also facing inquiry over some serious allegations, it is being said that the most competent of them would be shortlisted. The persistence efforts by those who are holding the position to build pressure on officials has only added to the existing problems.

Principal secretary (Education) Burra Venkatesham is coping with the present situation. Meanwhile it is believed that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is keen over the ongoing process being undertaken by the ‘Search Committee’ headed by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari. The government is likely to clear the names of the new VCs once the Election Code is lifted. They will be later formally appointed by the Governor.