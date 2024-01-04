Live
Just In
1,120 fog pass devices to ensure smooth rail operations
Hyderabad: The South Central Railway has provisioned 1,120 fog pass devices to ensure smooth rail operations during foggy weather.
According to SCR officers, this initiative marks a crucial step in improving reliability of train services, reducing delays and enhancing overall passenger safety.
The device is GPS-based navigation and helps loco pilot to navigate during dense fog conditions.
It provides on-board real-time information (display as well as voice guidance) to local pilots regarding location of fixed landmarks such as signals, level crossing gate (manned and unmanned), permanent speed restrictions, neutral sections. It displays approach indications of the next three approaching fixed landmarks in geographical order accompanied by voice messages.
Describing features, a senior officer, said , “It is suitable for all types of sections like a single/double line, electrified as well as non-electrified sections. Also suitable for all types of electric/diesel locomotives, EMUs/MEMUs/ DEMUs. It is portable, compact in size, light in weight (not more than 1.5 kg, including battery) and of robust design. A loco pilot can carry the device easily to the locomotive upon resuming duty.