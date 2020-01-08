Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

12 beneficiaries get 2 BHK houses in Malakpet constituency

12 beneficiaries get 2 BHK houses in Malakpet constituency
Highlights

Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala along with GHMC officers inaugurated the 2BHK housing colony and handed over the keys to beneficiaries at...

Malakpet: Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala along with GHMC officers inaugurated the 2BHK housing colony and handed over the keys to beneficiaries at Khidki Hz Boondh Alisha in Azampura division.

Addressing the media persons, Ahmed Balala said that in the first phase 2BHK scheme, a total of 12 houses have been allotted among the beneficiaries in Azampura division. He said a total of 300 houses were being constructed in Malakpet constituency.

The construction works of remaining 288 houses were in progress in other divisions in Malakpet, as soon as the works were completed the houses would be allotted among the beneficiaries, he added.

According to local leader Shaik Mohiuddin Abrar the construction works of 2BHK housing colony in Azampura were started around 2 years back with a sanctioned amount of Rs 93 lakh.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
We aren8 Jan 2020 1:17 PM GMT

We aren't looking for war with USA: Iran Ambassador to India

Iran supreme leader says
Iran supreme leader says 'slap in face' delivered to US
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme Court
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme
Ukraine plane crashes near Tehran, all 170 on board killed
Ukraine plane crashes near Tehran, all 170 on board killed


Top