12 beneficiaries get 2 BHK houses in Malakpet constituency

Malakpet: Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala along with GHMC officers inaugurated the 2BHK housing colony and handed over the keys to beneficiaries at Khidki Hz Boondh Alisha in Azampura division.

Addressing the media persons, Ahmed Balala said that in the first phase 2BHK scheme, a total of 12 houses have been allotted among the beneficiaries in Azampura division. He said a total of 300 houses were being constructed in Malakpet constituency.

The construction works of remaining 288 houses were in progress in other divisions in Malakpet, as soon as the works were completed the houses would be allotted among the beneficiaries, he added.

According to local leader Shaik Mohiuddin Abrar the construction works of 2BHK housing colony in Azampura were started around 2 years back with a sanctioned amount of Rs 93 lakh.