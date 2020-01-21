120 amputees to get artificial limbs

Secunderabad: In what can be termed as a kind gesture, Rotary Club of Hyderabad Central and Rotary Club of Khammam Rotary District 3150, in association with Our Sacred Space, conducted a camp for free provision of artificial legs on Sunday. Initial screening camp was conducted on Monday for eligible candidates.

120 amputees in need of artificial legs were screened and necessary measurements were taken to cast artificial limbs that fit perfectly. The finished artificial legs would be delivered in a month's time and the cost of each is around Rs 3,000 which would be given for free, informed staff of Our Sacred Space.

The expenses are borne by Chetana Foundation USA. The artificial legs will be manufactured as per knowledge and standards provided by Jaipur, said Rotary Club members.