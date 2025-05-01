123 CCTV cameras inaugurated in Bowenpally

Hyderabad: As part of the North Zone Police’s initiative to enhance public safety and promote inclusive development, a newly established Command and Control Centre, along with 123 CCTV cameras — including several equipped with advanced number plate recognition technology was inaugurated on Wednesday within the jurisdiction of Bowenpally police station.

These cameras were generously installed by Gemini Edible and Fats India Ltd, Banjara Hills, under their CSR initiative, in collaboration with the Hyderabad city police.

This initiative aligns with the government’s broader vision of positioning Telangana as a global model for development and inclusivity. A key focus of this vision is the Zero Tolerance Policy towards crimes against women, which is being implemented through several proactive policing measures, including technological integration and community partnership.

DCP North Zone S Rashmi Perumal expressed heartfelt gratitude to Anurag, Vice President and Rajesh Agarwal, CSR Executive of Gemini Edible and Fats India Ltd for their remarkable contribution.

The DCP also highlighted the critical role CCTV cameras play in crime prevention, detection and tracking of offenders, further strengthening public safety and instilling confidence among citizens.