13-year-old girl goes missing from Hyderabad's Kavadiguda

Hyderabad: Tension escalated in Hyderabad's Kavadiguda after a 13-year-old girl was found missing. According to the sources, a 13-year-old girl, who is mentally ill is staying alone at her residence and her parents are employees. It is said that her father got panicked after she didn't attend his call at 12 noon on Tuesday and immediately rushed to his residence but didn't find her.



The victim's parents lodged a complaint at a nearby police station. The police traced her mobile signals in Snehapuri Colony, Nagole around 7 to 8 pm. Police are scrutinising the CCTV footage on that route and her parents are requesting the police to trace their daughter.



It is to mention here that on December 16, a girl who went missing in Medchal was found dead in the pond in the village and raising many doubts over her death. It is known that a 10-year-old girl studying fourth class in a ZPHS school in Dammaiguda under Jawahar Nagar police station limits went missing after she stepped out of the school keeping her bag in the classroom at 9 am.

After receiving a complaint from parents and the school principal, the police reached the spot and indulged in search operations. The CCTV footage showed the girl walking on the street towards the pond.

The police found the dead body of the girl in the pond and shifted her to the hospital for postmortem. Her family members and villagers are raising doubts over her death and suspecting that the ganja batch in Jawahar Nagar is behind her death. The police registered a case and an investigation is underway.