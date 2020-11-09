137 link roads in Hyderabad: KTR

As a part of developments in Hyderabad, 137 link roads will be laid in the city, said Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao on Monday while inaugurating two link roads -- one from road no 45 of Jubilee Hills to leather park on Old Mumbai road.



"35 link roads are being laid in the first phase and the government-sanctioned Rs 313. 65 crore for the construction of the link roads," said the minister adding that a total of 137 link roads will be constructed in the city.

He said that Hyderabad is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country and should have all the basic amenities. "In the last six years, the government focused on providing basic facilities to the people and the water drinking project was one of them," he said.





Ministers @KTRTRS, @YadavTalasani and @SabithaindraTRS inaugurated a newly laid link road between Old Bombay highway and DPS via Engineering Staff College of India. pic.twitter.com/ORUnC7pBk2 — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) November 9, 2020

The link roads are being constructed with an aim to reduce traffic congestion and environmental pollution, he said. "The road built from Jubilee Hills to the leather park was constructed within six months and will be developed as necklace road," Rao said. He observed that the government needs public cooperation in developing the city.

Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MLA Arikepudi Gandhi, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan were present.